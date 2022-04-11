ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

Tigard, Reid too much for Jesuit

By Wade Evanson
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1oLX_0f6Mt8jZ00 Tigers pitcher Makenna Reid strikes out 19 Crusaders en route to a one-hit shutout win.

Jesuit's perfect season came to an end as the result of a 3-0 loss to Tigard Monday night, April 11, at Jesuit High School.

The Tigers got three runs in the opening inning and standout pitcher Makenna Reid did the rest, holding the Crusaders (11-1) to just a single hit while striking out 19 and walking four.

Jesuit pitcher Ainsley Davis allowed seven hits over seven innings while striking out nine, but the damage was done in the first inning when Tigard (12-1) parlayed four hits into three runs, beginning with singles by Ella Dardis and Karen Spadafora, and ending with two-out doubles from Hailey White and Sera Reilly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZY4xL_0f6Mt8jZ00 It was all Reid from there, as the senior—who's committed to pitch at Florida State in the fall—struck out the side six times and put Jesuit down in order on three occasions.

Dardis and Spadafora each tallied two hits for Tigard, while Reilly (2) and White (1) notched the Tigers' RBI.

Hannah Brink had Jesuit's only hit.

Tigard next plays at Newberg Wednesday, April 13, while Jesuit next plays at McMinnville that same afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42hsDP_0f6Mt8jZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37X6V7_0f6Mt8jZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kf1im_0f6Mt8jZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDDzu_0f6Mt8jZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sM4iO_0f6Mt8jZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06TTEd_0f6Mt8jZ00

The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
