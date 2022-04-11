ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klein, TX

Klein ISD trustees approve resolution authorizing early signing retention incentive payments

By Hannah Zedaker
 2 days ago
Klein ISD employees who commit to return to work for the district in the 2022-23 school year by April 20 will receive an early signing retention incentive payment, following the approval of a resolution authorizing the payments by the KISD board of trustees April 11....

Chris Todd
