WEST FARGO — One of the concerts on the 2022 Red River Valley Fair entertainment lineup has been canceled. Fair officials announced Tuesday, March 15, that the Vince Neil, Great White and Vixen concert scheduled for July 16 has been canceled. A Facebook post said the cancellation was "due to circumstances beyond anyone's control," adding, "This is in no way a negative reflection on, nor any fault of the artists, (promoter) or venue, but an unfortunate set of circumstances."

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 29 DAYS AGO