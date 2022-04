Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch has suggested the British Empire brought “good things” to communities as she urged telling “both sides” of history.Having gone to school in Lagos, Nigeria, she said she was taught about Britain’s past with a nuanced description that has influenced her view on the former empire.“There were terrible things that happened during the British Empire, there were other good things that happened, and we need to tell both sides of the story,” she told Times Radio.“I think my upbringing and schooling in another country has really influenced the way that I look at these things.“There wasn’t any...

EDUCATION ・ 24 DAYS AGO