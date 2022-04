Ethereum (ETH) whales are piling into one metaverse altcoin while shedding leading digital asset Bitcoin (BTC) in the process, according to WhaleStats. The whale-watching platform finds that over the last seven days, the largest 100 ETH holders bought blockchain-based gaming ecosystem The Sandbox (SAND) to the tune of $493,764 on average while selling an average of $501,243 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) over the same timeframe.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO