ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Pope John Academic Team Wins County Academic Bowl

advertisernewssouth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Academic team at Pope John won the 2022 Sussex County...

www.advertisernewssouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Baseball: Statewide, day-by-day schedule, April 18-24

Wayne Hills (1-3) vs. Wayne Valley (2-2) at Wayne Valley HS, 4pm. Paramus Catholic (2-4) at River Dell (1-4), 4:15pm. Bergen Tech (1-5) at Paterson Eastside (1-3-1), 4:15pm. Hackensack (2-5) at Northern Highlands (2-2-1), 4:15pm. Fort Lee (2-3-1) at Ridgefield Park (5-1), 4:15pm. Don Bosco Prep (5-2) at Bergen Catholic...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times lacrosse notebook: West Deptford teammates sticking together in college

Elizabethtown College is about a two-hour drive from West Deptford, but it’s going to feel a lot like home for Dawson Tilghman and Kasey Todd. The West Deptford seniors, close friends and longtime teammates through youth, club and high school lacrosse, have decided to stick together at the next level. They have both committed to Elizabethtown, a Division 3 program in Pennsylvania, where they will also be reunited with West Deptford graduate Gavin Gismondi, Todd’s cousin.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Passaic Tech hits five home runs in win over Ramapo - Baseball recap

Jace Gilligan hit two solo home runs and went 3-for-3 with a walk overall as Passaic Tech, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Ramapo, 10-0, in five innings, in Wayne. Devin Genoa went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Passaic Tech (6-1), which hit five homers on the day. Steven Peralta was 2-for-3 with a walk, home run, two runs and two RBI, while Nate Freidman went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBI. Winning pitcher Johnny Gilligan struck out seven over five scoreless innings, allowing six hits and one hit by pitch.
PASSAIC, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newton, NJ
Education
City
Hopatcong, NJ
City
Sparta Township, NJ
Newton, NJ
Sports
Sparta Township, NJ
Education
City
Jefferson, NJ
City
Newton, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
Sports
Sparta Township, NJ
Sports
Sussex County, NJ
Education
County
Sussex County, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Township defeats Monroe - Girls lacrosse recap

Trinidad Machado scored four goals to lead Freehold Township past Monroe 6-5 in Monroe Township. Going into halftime up 3-2, Freehold Township (2-3) was able to eke out the victory as the two sides traded three goals apiece in the second half. Kristin Giordano recorded a hat trick for Monroe...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Highland over Gloucester Catholic - Girls lacrosse recap

Ashley Dean steered Highland with a hat trick in its 6-4 win against Gloucester Catholic in Sewell. McKenzie DeLaney notched two goals for Highland (1-3) as Kayla Barrett scored the other and Marianna Phillips added an assist. Natalie Barrera netted three goals and Fara Holland logged one for Gloucester Catholic...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown North over Freehold Township - Boys lacrosse recap

Cole Kroeper, Colin Devine, Anthony Torregrossa and Hayden Claudio scored for Middletown North in its 4-3 win against Freehold Township in Freehold. Ryan McInnes turned away nine shots for Middletown North (2-4). Aidan Harrington netted two goals for Freehold Township (0-6), which saw Jaden Buckley score once and Ryan Rowolt...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenape Valley High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NJ.com

Boys volleyball: Bridgewater-Raritan fights back, outlasts Hunterdon Central in three

Following a loss in the first game, Bridgewater-Raritan was looking to build up their confidence. The Panthers have been here twice already this season - coming just within reach of taking down a Top 10 team in the state but ultimately losing. They weren’t going to let that happen again, especially against the team that knocked them out in the conference championship a year ago.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Platin, Demarest down Old Tappan in final minute - Boys lacrosse recap

Sam Platin’s goal with 22 seconds remaining proved to be the difference as Demarest defeated Old Tappan, 7-6, in Demarest. Caleb Woods-Bannon scored three goals and John Baruch had two for Demarest (2-2), which trailed 5-4 entering the fourth period. Platin and Ryank Shkyler each had a goal and an assist, and Neil Bernhaut made six saves.
DEMAREST, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers Prep tops No. Plainfield as freshman fans 15 for first varsity win - Baseball

Freshman Zach Fronio struck out 15 batters to earn his first varsity win as Rutgers Prep defeated North Plainfield, 7-3, in North Plainfield. Fronio, a left-hander committed to Maryland, allowed two runs on one hit for Rutgers Prep (4-1), as he walked one and hit a batter. Evan Laub was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases, Andrew Parisi went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Coy Rullo went 1-for-4 with two runs and a RBI.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Ridgewood defeats Northern Highlands - Boys lacrosse recap

Will Messineo and Matt Lia scored four goals apiece to lead Ridgewood by Northern Highlands 17-10 in Allendale. Ridgewood (3-1) took a 7-2 lead in the first half before holding Northern Highlands (2-3) off in the second as it outscored the Highlanders 10-8. Brian Buono led Northern Highlands with four...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: McCoy pitches one-hitter as No. 2 Hunterdon Central tops North Hunterdon

Kyle McCoy pitched a one-hitter through six innings and struck out nine as Hunterdon Central, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered North Hunterdon 10-0. Chase Moskowitz went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a double while Ryan Facinelli finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored for Hunterdon Central (3-1). Chase Fischer was 2-for-3 with two RBI and Mike Contiliano went 2-for-3 with a double.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy