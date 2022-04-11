ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona infant deaths on the rise

12news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 50 babies have died due to...

www.12news.com

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Alaska

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Alaska, deaths attributable to the […]
ALASKA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

8 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but eight states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of March 17, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 3. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
DELAWARE STATE
KIMA TV

Elderly suicide deaths on the rise in Yakima

For the past decade, suicide has been a leading cause of death across the nation. It has robbed families of their loved ones and dismantled family structures, leaving people weary about the term mental health. For a decade and a half, Washington state's suicide rate has been higher than the...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona Government
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were in good health, brother reveals

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland had been healthy and happy prior to their death, their brother says.Cal Ammouri, 60, told The Independent he last spoke to his sisters a few weeks before they travelled to Switzerland on 3 February, and there was no indication they were about to end their lives.He said he had been kept in the dark by US Consular services about the cause of death.“Nobody else really knows the specifics,” he told The Independent.Lila Ammouri, 54, a palliative care doctor, and Ms Frazier, 49, a registered nurse, flew from...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Idaho

According to public health experts, vaccines are one of the best ways to protect against the continued spread of COVID-19 and reduce the likelihood of severe symptoms. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 28,700,000 Americans — or 11.5% of the 18 and older population — […]
IDAHO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

5 states reporting highest, lowest nursing home staff shortages

Alaska has the highest proportion of facilities reporting nursing home staff shortages in the U.S., while California has the lowest, a new analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation found. The findings, published March 18, analyzed national staff shortage data trends from May 2020 through Feb. 27. Five states with the highest...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Rise#Safe Sleep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Herald and News

Real estate, cars seized from alleged Oregon drug ring

Federal agents have arrested 12 people and seized luxury cars and real estate throughout Oregon as well as Las Vegas as part of the bust up of an alleged multimillion-dollar fentanyl, meth and heroin drug dealing ring. U.S. Attorney for Oregon Scott Erik Asphaug announced the arrests and charges against...
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Vermont Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 216,767,955 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.3% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
VERMONT STATE
FOXBusiness

Best, worst states for doctors in 2022: report

If you’re a doctor looking to move to a new place, or an aspiring doctor deciding where you should settle down, you might want to consider heading to South Dakota. That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best and worst states for practicing medicine in 2022. South Dakota was at the top of the list.
HEALTH
KOMO News

Baby formula recalled after multiple infant deaths, illnesses

A baby formula manufacturing plant with a long history of safety violations is recalling several products after two infants died and several others were made ill, possibly from the company’s powdered formula. A Consumer Reports investigation found that the Food and Drug Administration knew about problems at the Abbott...
HEALTH
WCIA

Opioid deaths continue to rise

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Opioid overdoses have long plagued Illinois. However, after years of working to curb the number of overdoses in the state, they are higher than ever. In 2020, Illinois reported 2,994 overdose fatalities, compared to an average of 1,741 deaths per year over the previous seven years. Over that same stretch in 2020, […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy