Students ponder Rotary Club core philosophy

Five contestants from the Four-Way Test Speech Contest display their certificates. From left: Noelle Warnement, Lima Senior High School; Kris Shields, Bath High School; Kyla Fallis, Bath High School - 2nd place winner; Leah Shields, Bath High School - 3rd place winner; Madeline Emerick, Lima Senior High School - 1st place winner

LIMA — During its regular meeting Monday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, the Lima Rotary Club had a refresher course in the club’s foundational philosophy, thanks to area students.

The Rotary Club’s 4-Way Test, one of the organization’s guiding principles, asks four questions: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned? Several students pondered those questions in an essay contest, with the winners sharing their work at Monday’s meeting.

Third-place award winner was Leah Shields, a freshman at Bath.

“Truth is essential to relationships in anyone’s life,” she said. “Honesty promotes openness, kindness and helps maintain our relationships. Relationships are a part of all of our lives no matter how we feel about it. It’s important to try to make them worthwhile.”

Second-place winner Kyla Fallis, also a freshman at Bath, put a different spin on the test.

“Kindness is contagious,” Fallis said. “We also need to do the little things to be the people our community can count on, to be there to support one another. Giving kindness and respect to others doesn’t cost us anything. In order to change the world for the better, we have to act first. Be the change you want in your community.”

First-place winner Madeline Emerick, a junior at Lima Senior, was the final student to address the Rotary Club.

“How many of you have had your parents tell you that you could be whatever you want to be?” she said. “My mom never did. In fact, I don’t blame her. She told me that I could be whatever I worked for. Every parent has the ability to make a connection with their child. While some parents are in a position where they cannot give their kids as many materialistic things, they can still offer guidance, support and love. A child’s connection with their parents is what will motivate them through life.”

Other participants included Noelle Warnement of Lima Senior and Kris Shields of Bath.

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409.