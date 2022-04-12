ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Students ponder Rotary Club core philosophy

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsEDv_0f6LXpjQ00
Five contestants from the Four-Way Test Speech Contest display their certificates. From left: Noelle Warnement, Lima Senior High School; Kris Shields, Bath High School; Kyla Fallis, Bath High School - 2nd place winner; Leah Shields, Bath High School - 3rd place winner; Madeline Emerick, Lima Senior High School - 1st place winner

LIMA — During its regular meeting Monday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, the Lima Rotary Club had a refresher course in the club’s foundational philosophy, thanks to area students.

The Rotary Club’s 4-Way Test, one of the organization’s guiding principles, asks four questions: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned? Several students pondered those questions in an essay contest, with the winners sharing their work at Monday’s meeting.

Third-place award winner was Leah Shields, a freshman at Bath.

“Truth is essential to relationships in anyone’s life,” she said. “Honesty promotes openness, kindness and helps maintain our relationships. Relationships are a part of all of our lives no matter how we feel about it. It’s important to try to make them worthwhile.”

Second-place winner Kyla Fallis, also a freshman at Bath, put a different spin on the test.

“Kindness is contagious,” Fallis said. “We also need to do the little things to be the people our community can count on, to be there to support one another. Giving kindness and respect to others doesn’t cost us anything. In order to change the world for the better, we have to act first. Be the change you want in your community.”

First-place winner Madeline Emerick, a junior at Lima Senior, was the final student to address the Rotary Club.

“How many of you have had your parents tell you that you could be whatever you want to be?” she said. “My mom never did. In fact, I don’t blame her. She told me that I could be whatever I worked for. Every parent has the ability to make a connection with their child. While some parents are in a position where they cannot give their kids as many materialistic things, they can still offer guidance, support and love. A child’s connection with their parents is what will motivate them through life.”

Other participants included Noelle Warnement of Lima Senior and Kris Shields of Bath.

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409.

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

The Rotary Club of Starke gathered for The Annual Beast Feast

GRAHAM, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of Rotary Club members gathered at the Bradford Sportsman’s Club Farm, and they sure brought their appetite. “Anywhere from gator tail, to deer, to quail. Any wild game you can think of, we have” said president, John Tillman. The feast went far beyond...
STARKE, FL
DeSoto Times Today

Southaven Rotary Club turns 50

Al Gilless didn’t know much about Rotary International back in 1972. But when Joe Crawford came to visit him at his Union Oil service station on Millbranch Road and told him he wanted to start a Rotary Club in Southaven, Gilless agreed to join. “We met in the old...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Effingham Radio

Effingham Rotary Club Scholarship Deadline Approaching

The Application Deadline is approaching for the Effingham Noon Rotary Club Scholarship. The Effingham Noon Rotary Club once again will award two $1,000.00 scholarships: one to a college-bound senior graduating from Effingham High School, and one to a college-bound senior graduating from St. Anthony High School. Applications for these scholarships...
EFFINGHAM, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Bath Township, OH
Lima, OH
Society
Watauga Democrat

Boone Sunrise Rotary Club working to support Ukraine refugees

BOONE — The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club has established a direct connection with the Warsaw Wilanow Rotary Club to help provide support to Ukraine. The Warsaw Club, in conjunction with German Rotary clubs, has successfully funded buses carrying needed medical supplies to Lviv, Ukraine, which is less than 50 miles from the Polish border.Ukrainian refugees have then fled to safety on the returning buses.
BOONE, NC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Rotary Club Celebrates 100 Years with "Service Above Self" Display

A local Rotary Club is celebrating 100 years of service. The Endicott Rotary Club has a display featuring memorabilia from the past century. The display is in the front window of the Endicott History and Heritage Center. Some of the items include Thomas MacClary's Paul Harris Fellow, 200 flags, and...
ENDICOTT, NY
Panhandle Post

Chadron Rotary Club provides opportunity to support Ukraine

The Chadron Rotary Club is donating $2,500 to support Ukrainian civilians in their home country and those who have fled. Individual club members are contributing to this cause by donating to Rotary International’s mobilization for Ukrainian civilian and refugee support. Club members are asking local residents to support this worthwhile cause. Any amount will make a difference in the lives of Ukrainians during this crisis. The club challenges the community to equal or exceed the amount Rotary is contributing.
CHADRON, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Brown
The Lima News

Japanese picnic, Easter activities this weekend

LIMA — The Lima Sister Cities Association will hold a Japanese-themed picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Japanese Garden, 202 W. Eureka St., Lima. The cherry blossom picnic will feature Japanese food and green tea samples, as well as music, games and prizes. Visitors should bring their own lunch, non-alcoholic beverages and lawn chairs. The parking lot for the Y and its restrooms will be available. See www.limasistercities.com for more information.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
6K+
Followers
165
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy