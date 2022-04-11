North Texas had several players emerge this spring. Here’s a look at how they could fit in a depth chart

North Texas quarterback Austin Aune prepares to throw a pass during practice this spring. The former Argyle standout entered spring drills fighting to hang on to the starting job. Manny Flores/UNT sports information

North Texas wrapped up spring practice over the weekend, when the Mean Green held a showcase in place of a traditional spring game.

UNT ran approximately 80 plays at Apogee Stadium.

A host of players emerged over the course of the spring and showed that they have the ability to help the Mean Green this fall. Others, including quarterback Jace Ruder, dealt with injuries and fell down the depth chart.

So where does all that transpired leave UNT?

We take a crack at it today in our annual depth chart projection.

UNT won’t officially release its depth chart until in the days leading up to its season opener at UTEP on Aug. 27. A lot could and will happen before then.

The Mean Green have a host of talented high school recruits set to arrive over the summer. UNT also has more than a half-dozen scholarships left to give out.

UNT coach Seth Littrell said late in spring practice that the Mean Green plan to be active when it comes to upgrading their roster by adding transfers.

Today’s projection looks at where UNT stands before beginning its summer portal shopping spree.

Here are four key storylines from our projection.

1. Austin Aune heads into the fall as UNT’s starting QB

There was a time last fall when it looked like Aune’s career would come to a close following UNT’s appearance in the Frisco Football Classic.

The junior — who is 28 and spent six years playing minor league baseball — didn’t decide to return for the 2022 season until right before the beginning of spring practice. Coming back certainly didn’t ensure Aune would hold on to the starting job after throwing for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

UNT brought in a pair of transfers in JD Head and Stone Earle from Louisiana Tech and Abilene Christian, respectively, to compete for the job.

Aune was far from perfect over the course of spring, but there was little doubt he was the best quarterback on the field most of the way. He capped the spring by throwing touchdown passes that covered 35 and 40 yards out in UNT’s spring showcase.

Littrell essentially named Aune the Mean Green’s starter after Saturday’s showcase.

“Until someone takes it, it’s Austin’s job,” Littrell said.

None of UNT’s other quarterbacks came close to meeting that challenge.

2. UNT’s breakout spring stars move into the lineup

Two of the biggest breakout stars of the spring were tight end Var’Keyes Gumms and wide receiver Jay Maclin.

UNT was without wide receiver Jyaire Shorter throughout the spring, while fellow starter Tommy Bush was limited. Both suffered serious injuries after playing in just two games last season.

Their absence opened the door for Maclin, who capitalized with a terrific spring. The Missouri transfer caught Aune’s 35-yard scoring strike in the spring showcase.

Gumms was just as impactful and emerged as the likely replacement for Jason Pirtle, a veteran tight end who was a key part of UNT’s offense last season.

Gumms begins the season as a starter at the H-back spot in UNT’s lineup.

Maclin was projected to play in the slot at the beginning of spring practice. He played there early on before moving outside, where UNT was shorthanded.

Maclin enters the season listed as a co-starter in both the slot and on the outside in our projection.

3. UNT replaces the Murphy twins with newcomers

There might not have been a bigger question for UNT entering spring practice than how it would replace Grayson and Gabriel Murphy. The twin defensive ends elected to leave the program after last season and landed at UCLA.

They left a huge void in UNT’s lineup after combining for 25 tackles for loss and 16 sacks last season.

The Mean Green have several young defensive ends who are highly regarded in the program. Our projection has UNT turning to one newcomer in Tom Trieb and another player who might as well be one in Sifa Leota instead.

Trieb was a JUCO All-American last season and was expected to compete for a starting job right away.

Leota is a different story. The redshirt freshman appeared in just one game last season and wasn’t highly recruited.

Leota caught the attention of UNT’s coaches last season with his quickness and playmaking ability despite being undersized at 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds.

UNT will need to see that Leota can hold up against the run this fall. If he can reach that goal, Leota will be in position to start.

Our projection has Leota in the lineup.

4. Whitlock’s move to eagle sticks

Quinn Whitlock began last season as one of UNT’s starting cornerbacks.

He made the move to eagle, UNT’s hybrid linebacker-safety position, in the spring.

UNT is particularly deep at corner with John Davis Jr., DeShawn Gaddie and Ridge Texada returning and Zahodri Jackson transferring in from Utah State.

Whitlock played well at his new spot over the course of the spring. Our projection has Whitlock as a starter in a rebuilt secondary that has Keelan Crosby and Central Arkansas transfer Nick Nakwaasah starting at safety.