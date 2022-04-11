ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Increase your Financial IQ

By Sponsored Segment by Clopton Capitol
KDVR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril is Financial Literacy Month and now is the perfect...

kdvr.com

Vail Daily

Financial Focus: Use your financial strategy like GPS

When you’re driving these days, it’s pretty hard to get lost because your smartphone’s Global Positioning System can get you just about anywhere. And as an investor, you can have a similar experience by employing another directional tool — a personalized financial strategy. Let’s look at...
AVON, CO
US News and World Report

10 Ways to Increase Your Social Security Payments

Follow these steps to make sure you will receive the maximum possible Social Security benefit. The amount of your Social Security payments depends on your earnings history and the age you sign up for benefits. You may be able to boost your Social Security payments by waiting until an older age to start collecting Social Security. Continuing to work, even after retirement, and earning a higher salary can also raise your Social Security benefit amount. Married couples have the additional option of collecting spousal payments, which can also increase Social Security income. Try these strategies to maximize your Social Security payments:
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Literacy Month#Clopton Capitol
CNBC

This 27-year-old former stock trader is on track to earn $1 million this year—here's her investing mindset

Lauren Simmons got a crash course on the financial world when she became the youngest full-time female trader at the New York Stock Exchange in 2017, at 22 years old. Simmons, now 27, left Wall Street after two years to become an entrepreneur. She earned $650,000 last year and is on track to bring in $1 million in 2022 through projects like speaking engagements, brand partnerships, book and movie deals, and a hosting gig with the streaming show "Going Public."
STOCKS
WAFF

Financial Friday: Options for building your savings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Having a personal budget will help ensure you aren’t doling out more money than you have. A good spending plan can help you pay for those immediate needs, save for the unexpected and the expected. A lot of financial experts recommend the 50/30/20 budget, where...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Motley Fool

3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

UiPath is a leader in the robotics and automation software industry. Block is a disruptive fintech stock setting itself up for the next phase of growth. CRISPR Therapeutics is a boom-or-bust healthcare innovator in gene therapy for serious diseases. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Cheddar News

JPMorgan Chase Misses on Earnings as Loan Accounting Feature Comes Into Play

John Petrides, portfolio manager at Tocqueville Asset Management, breaks down the factors that led to narrowing margins for the banking giant JP Morgan Chase and the concerns for an overall economic slowdown. "The miss was really driven by an accounting feature called CECIL, current expected credit losses, which is something that was rolled out a couple of years ago and is now in full play," he said. "Basically what that means is every loan a bank makes, now they have to assign some probability of a loss to the loan at the moment that they issued a loan."
MARKETS

