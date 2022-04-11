Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

CHARLOTTE – For those who love the taste of spring, few things compare to fresh picked strawberries that you pick off dark green shrubs. Strawberries have been proven to protect your heart, increase you good HDL cholesterol, lower your blood pressure, and guard against cancer. Packed with vitamins, fiber, and particularly high levels of antioxidants known as polyphenols, strawberries are a sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie food. After choosing the ripest and deepest red berries, you can do so many things to enjoy their flavor. May I suggest a fresh strawberry shortcake that you can enjoy making with little helping hands. This recipe is easy to make and can be a treat for any occasion.
