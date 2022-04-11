Journey To The Cross // Adam in the Afternoon

Easter’s message of renewal will be especially poignant this year for four U.S. congregations rebounding from disasters. Their churches were destroyed by a tornado in Kentucky, gutted by a blaze in New York City, shattered when Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast, and filled with smoke and ash by the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. For the pastors, Easter’s promise of hope couldn’t be more timely. KENTUCKY Members of Mayfield First United Methodist Church won’t be celebrating Easter in their 100-year-old sanctuary. They can’t. A Dec. 10 tornado ripped apart their stately building as it carved a deadly...

