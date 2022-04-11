ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Journey To The Cross // Adam in the Afternoon

By Quicksie 98.3
quicksie983.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalk through eight significant events that happened in the life of Jesus in those...

quicksie983.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Elden Ring Church of Vows guide

The Church of Vows is a location in Elden Ring’s Liurnia of the Lakes region, where you can find useful resources and learn powerful sorceries. In this Elden Ring Church of Vows guide, we’ll tell you how to get to Church of Vows, what loot to expect, and how to find an enemy encounter.
COMBAT SPORTS
Las Cruces Sun-News

Jehovah’s Witnesses return to in-person meetings in April

LAS CRUCES - After two years of meeting virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jehovah's Witnesses will be returning to meeting in-person starting April 1. All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings during the first week of April, according to a news release.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabethtown, KY
Society
City
Elizabethtown, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Eater

An Afternoon at the Roxy, for the Last Time

Earlier this month, the Roxy’s owner Suzanne Hale — the Lovely Suzanne — announced that the landmark queer diner would close after 27 years in business. After disclosing the news to employees, Hale made a Facebook post announcing the restaurant’s last day, March 20. A safe...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

For churches hit by disasters, Easter brings promise of hope

Easter’s message of renewal will be especially poignant this year for four U.S. congregations rebounding from disasters. Their churches were destroyed by a tornado in Kentucky, gutted by a blaze in New York City, shattered when Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast, and filled with smoke and ash by the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. For the pastors, Easter’s promise of hope couldn’t be more timely. KENTUCKY Members of Mayfield First United Methodist Church won’t be celebrating Easter in their 100-year-old sanctuary. They can’t. A Dec. 10 tornado ripped apart their stately building as it carved a deadly...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy