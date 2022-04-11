CASA of the Heartland 4/11/22

Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional. The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all. To have your nonprofit organization...
Dozens of streets in the city of Scranton will be paved over the coming months. City council approved an agreement with American Asphalt Paving Co for the project funded by federal Community Development Block Grant money.
Comments / 0