Downtown Chambersburg parking lots will be stuffed on April 24 with trucks hoping to fill the stomachs of visitors from near and far. The Spring Food Truck Fest is set from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. No admission fee is charged to visitors, who can get their fill from more than 30 vendors who have signed up to serve myriad edibles, including barbecued meats, seafood, cookie dough and pizza.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO