After their first game of the series on Monday, the Detroit Tigers prepare to host the Boston Red Sox in the second game of the three-game set on Tuesday afternoon. The story of the series on Monday was the Tigers’ Matt Manning. The starting pitcher had the best pitching performance of any Tiger in this young season. The righty threw six innnings, only giving up one run on one hit, while striking out two. Javier Baez’s two-run home run in the eighth helped send Detroit to the 3-1 victory. Austin Meadows also had a good game, going 2-4 with a pair of runs scored. Gregory Soto picked up his first save of the inning by pitching a scoreless ninth.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO