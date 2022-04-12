Lima Council discusses alley vacation, zoning changes

Kirk Niemeyer discusses his findings on a proposed rice Avenue alley vacation with Linda Nichols (left) and city councilors on Monday.

LIMA — Lima City Council approved an alley vacation and an amendment to the city zoning map during its regular meeting Monday.

Council held a pair of public hearings on these issues Monday before making final approvals. The first public hearing was held with regard to the vacation of an alley in the 1300 block of Brice Avenue. City resident and affected property owner Linda Nichols offered the only public comment on the vacation hearing. Nichols asked for “a clear understanding” that the piece of property being vacated by the city that her family has taken care of would be theirs if approved.

Nichols was concerned about a fence in her backyard that she has maintained.

Council President John Nixon remarked that, to the best of his knowledge, the abutting property owners would split the alley. He then asked Public Works Director Kirk Niemeyer if he could confirm his assertion or offer any more clarifications.

Niemeyer, who had previously walked the alley, said there may be some adjustments needed. However, he was confident the fence could stay.

“There may be some form of a juxtaposition of where the property lines meet,” Niemeyer said. “In walking the property today, the fence I think you are talking about is fine. We may have to make a small, five to 10-foot adjustment further out into where the alley is.”

Nixon then asked if anyone had any objections to council approval, specifically focusing his query on Nichols to ensure she was satisfied. Nichols seemed reassured by what she heard at the hearing.

The second public hearing was to amend the City Zoning Map for 11 parcels on the north side of the intersection of Reservoir Road and Collins Avenue. The amendment would, if passed, classify these parcels as Class 1 business. Daniel Fifer walked to the podium to declare he was speaking on behalf of In Faith Ministries and they have no objection to the pending ordinance. Fifer then handed Secretary Dana Addis a letter from Pastor Michael Lyons stating as much.

Monday’s reading of the amendment was passed without further discussion.

