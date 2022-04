(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors set a public hearing date for consideration of the county budget amendment for Fiscal Year 2022. The changes include revenue from bond proceeds and ARPA proceeds and expenditures. The public hearing will be held on April 5th at 9:00 a.m. in the Supervisor’s Chambers in the Courthouse.

