Flexible Glass Market Size Forecast to Reach US$2.1 Billion by 2027

thedallasnews.net
 2 days ago

The flexible glass market size is forecast to reach US$2.1 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027. Compared to other types of glass such as soda lime glass which is brittle, flexible glass is a thin, lightweight, and bendable substrate that allows cost-efficient processing. This type...

www.thedallasnews.net

