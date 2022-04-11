SPOILERS** – NJPW Strong Mutiny Taping Results

AEW’s The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solow) will face the LA Dojo trio that is led by Karl Fredericks at NJPW Windy City Riot. NJPW sent out the following:. “The night’s action kicks off with the LA Dojo in six man tag team action with The Factory. On NJPW STRONG, QT Marshall came to Fredericks with an invitation to join the Factory, something Fredericks was quick to decline. Uemura and Connors would join the Alpha Wolf as The Factory tried to lay the boots in, and now this match is set. QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto will be joined by a man in Aaron Solow who has his own NJPW styled training experience in the Fale Dojo- which development system will prove stronger as Windy City Riot gets underway?”

