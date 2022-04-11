ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, April 10

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth,...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Benji’s Sunnyside

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Benji’s Sunnyside in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Morgantown woman sentenced for tax fraud

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown woman was sentenced on Monday for a payroll tax fraud, officials said. Diann Carol Clark, 59, of Morgantown was sentenced to five years of probation, with the first six months on home confinement, for a payroll tax fraud charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Annual Morgantown Area partnership dinner held at Waterfront

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Morgantown Area partnership dinner was held Monday night at the Marriott Waterfront Place. The dinner recognizes the best businesses in the area and the business that are doing the most. This is the first dinner in 2 years because of Covid-19. Booker Walton of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beacon Wealth Management
WDTV

GoFundMe raises thousands for slain mother

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A GoFundMe page established by the family of Summer Robinette had raised more than $6,700 as of Monday evening. Police said the 20-year-old was found murdered in a home on Steward Street in Welch last week. The GoFundMe page was created to help the family pay...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WDTV

Zella Bennon “Billie” Sigley

Zella Bennon “Billie” Sigley, 85, of Rivesville, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Salem Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 7, 1936, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Zena Baxter Bigler and Edna (Fetty) Bennett. Billie worked as a L.P.N. at the Wishing Well Nursing Home and John Manchin Health Center. She was a member of Highlawn United Methodist Church in Rivesville. Billie enjoyed baking and gardening with her grandchildren. Billie is survived by her sons, John Sigley and his wife, Marisa of Fairmont, Franklin “Frank” Sigley and his wife, Connie of North Carolina, and Richard Sigley and his partner, Peggy Boone of Lewisburg; her daughters, Francine Williams and her partner, Corey Reynolds of Fairmont, and Sherry Jones and her partner, Lee Shields of Fairmont; her grandchildren, Tiffany, Tia, Hilary, Hannah, Bethany, Cheyenne, Season, Kninea, Amanda, Tosha, Devan, and Jason; several great grandchildren; her brother, Herb; her sisters, Frances Ailene, Doralesci Jane, Martha, Kay, and Daisy; and several great nieces and great nephews. In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Pritchard Sigley; her grandson, Joshua Williams; and her sisters. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Rev. Stanley Merrifield, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
RIVESVILLE, WV
WDTV

Annabelle Post

Annabelle Post of Nutter Fort, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born June 14, 1925, at Calumet, Pennsylvania to the late William and Hazel Mitchell. She was a graduate of Uniontown Senior High School, class of 1943. On May 27, 1944, she married Kermit Post of Johnstown, WV who preceded her in death on November 24, 1989. She is survived by two daughters, Judy Andrews of Clarksburg and Betsy Viola and husband Joe of Horse Shoe Run; one grandson, Darren Andrews and wife Cherri of Morgantown; two great-grandsons, Alex and Luke Andrews. Also surviving is one brother, James Mitchell and wife Jeanne of Ontario, Ohio. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Agnes Loucks and Jane Zellner and one brother, Donald Mitchell, all of Ohio. Annabelle worked as a cashier at Thorofare Market for 16 years. She also worked at Melet’s and Stone and Thomas. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzle solver. Her family would like to thank the entire staff at Bridgeport Health Care Center for their compassionate care during the past year. Annabelle will be remembered by her family with a private service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
NUTTER FORT, WV
WDTV

Dona Anita “Libby” Shaw

Dona Anita “Libby” Shaw, 71, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 10, 1950, in Elkins, WV; a daughter of the late Burley Austin Cooper, Sr. and Helen (Davis) Cooper Robey. Libby worked...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Opening date for Clarksburg Hobby Lobby revealed

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The grand opening of a new $3 million business just outside of Bridgeport in one of Clarksburg’s busiest developments is less than two weeks away, according to Mayor Jimmy Marino. Connect Bridgeport reports Marino said the new Hobby Lobby that is occupying the building formerly...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

More than 1,400 new businesses registered in March

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,430 new businesses statewide during the month of March 2022, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. Webster County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through March with a total of eight new...
ECONOMY
WDTV

New daycare center opens in Barbour County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new daycare center on Wednesday as it opened its doors. The Tygart Cubs Daycare Center had a waiting list before it even opened on Wednesday. The daycare center is located at 2 Circle Lane in Belington, right on...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Healthy Grandfamilies helping grandparents raise their grandchildren

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV)- A program in Marion County provides a series of discussions to grandparents raising their grandchildren. Healthy Grandfamilies is a ten series discussion group and follow up services to grandparents raising their grandchildren. Marion county schools and West Virginia state have teamed up with the program. There are...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVU debuts GradFest ahead of spring Commencement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A celebration of nearly 4,500 West Virginia University graduates begins next week with the inaugural GradFest and culminates in commencement ceremonies planned for May 13-15. In one of the first GradFest events, WVU President Gordon Gee will host Marco Greenberg, author of “Primitive: Tapping the Primal Drive that Powers the World’s Most Successful People,” for an in-person and virtual fireside chat Monday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU to host a bell-ringing ceremony to remember student who died

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony today in remembrance of student Marcus Errol Higgin. The ceremony was coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity. Higgin, a senior multidisciplinary studies major from New Castle, Delaware,...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

WV angler breaks blue catfish weight record

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s navigable rivers continue to produce hefty catfish, including one that recently broke the state record for weight. On April 8, Cody Carver, of Dry Branch, WV, caught and released a blue catfish that broke the state record for weight while fishing from a boat in the Marmet Pool of the Kanawha River. He was using cut shad for bait.
HOBBIES

