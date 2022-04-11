ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, CA

Rotary conducts a chili flag raising ceremony

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMayda Cox’s two-step Texas-style chili was nothing to kid around with on April Fools Day. Cox believes that her chili could be a contender in the final countdown during the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club’s April 1 chili cookoff, hosted at the Donna Franco Gardens at Noble Creek...

Comments / 0

