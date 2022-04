Students at Cato-Meridian Elementary School were given a reading challenge for the month of March, and if they were successful their principal said she would would kiss a pig at a student assembly. The students met the challenge by reading over 180 thousand minutes so, on Friday, school principal Danielle Mahoney kept her end of the bargain by kissing five pigs in front of her students at their assembly. Video of the event can be found here.

CATO, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO