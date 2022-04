A 49-year-old Ogallala woman is the fourth person to be charged in connection to a series of thefts in North Platte involving bad checks. Penny S. Saxton, who was arrested Thursday morning, appeared Friday in Lincoln County Court. She is charged with felony counts of theft by deception with a value of $5,000 or more, conspiracy to commit theft and issuance of a no-account check, $5,000 or more.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO