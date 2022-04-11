ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Housing Authority holds community engagement event

KOMU
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Housing Authority hosted an event on Monday to inform the public about improving its Park Avenue and Providence Walkway properties. The event was held at 407 East Broadway and started at 6 p.m. At the event, attendees were able to share their views on the...

www.komu.com

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Volunteer fire department in Cooper County holds open house to seek help from the community

COOPER COUNTY, MO (KMIZ) The Cooper County Fire Protection District is asking the community for help to secure a general obligation bond that would make upgrades to better serve the community. The bond is a "no tax increase" bond issue for a little over $1.9 million. The Cooper County Fire Protection District explained the information to the public Saturday about their bond The post Volunteer fire department in Cooper County holds open house to seek help from the community appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
CBS Chicago

Community group holds networking event, takes professional headshot for women on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday morning the organization Community Leadership Fellows brought together 50 women for a free networking event in Lawndale to empower women and connect leaders on the West Side. A Black-owned photography business was on site taking professional head shots and a group of panelists shared their stories of overcoming adversity, building businesses and brands and growing as leaders. "In thinking about my own growth and my own development, I think about all of the women who have paved the way for me to be successful, so that is actually what we're doing now with women on the West Side," said Alexandra August with Community Leadership Fellows. "It's women who show up. It's women who are leading. It's women who are creating initiatives. So that's who we're supporting, who we want to make sure we're amplifying and we're bringing to the forefront." "We are becoming what our community needs. There are so many of us doing the work. We're divided, and this platform is connecting us," said another attendee. Community Leadership Fellows is accepting applications for its first cohort of fellows through April Find more information on the program and how to apply here. 
CHICAGO, IL
KOMU

Columbia Public Health and Human Services delivers homelessness report

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Health held its monthly meeting Thursday. A homelessness report was delivered by Human Services Manager Steve Hollis. Protests have been in held in Columbia since January over policy changes many protestors have said don't go far enough to care for the homeless in the community, such as the case with the Wabash bus station in January.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Free brake light repairs available Saturday in Columbia

Free brake light repairs will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event, hosted by Mid-Missouri John Brown Gun Club, a mutual aid organization, aims to prevent traffic stops for broken lights. "Traffic stops for brake lights may unfairly target low-income minority members of our community, leading...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City School District announces new deputy superintendent

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District has announced Dr. Heather Beaulieu as the district's next deputy superintendent, according to a press release Tuesday. Beaulieu will begin in the new role on July 1, as Bryan McGraw moves up to the superintendent role. McGraw spoke highly of Beaulieu's experience in the announcement.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Vandals break into Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital

MEXICO – Noble Health's Audrain Community Hospital was broken into on Wednesday morning. The Mexico Public Safety Department said it received a call about a burglary around 3:35 a.m. According to the Chief of Public Safety Susan Rockett, a fire extinguisher was set off inside the hospital. A Noble...
MEXICO, MO

