The full sets from the Rolling Stones' two secret Toronto concerts in 1977 have never been officially released - listen to It's Only Rock 'N' Roll and Rip This Joint. The Rolling Stones are to release Live At The El Mocambo, recorded at the band's two legendary secret shows at the 300-capacity El Mocambo club in Toronto, in 1977. They've aklso released new tracks from the album, Rip This Joint and It's Only Rock And Roll.

