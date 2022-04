Danny Sassaman went 1-2 with one RBI, one walk, and one stolen base to help Lenape defeat Pennsville 3-2 in Medford. Lenape (5-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Pennsville (3-4) scored two runs in the top of the second. However, Lenape scratched across two runs in the bottom of the inning to take a one-run advantage.

MEDFORD, NJ ・ 56 MINUTES AGO