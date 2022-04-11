Mariners GameDay — April 11 at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twins announced Wednesday that outfielder Alex Kirilloff is headed to the 10-day injured list with “right wrist inflammation.”
The team recalled Trevor Larnach to replace Kirilloff.
The Twins also designated pitcher Jharel Cotton, replacing him with Dereck Rodríguez.
In the first five games of the season, Kirilloff had one hit and scored once in 17 at-bats.
Cotton pitched two innings in two games, notching two strikeouts and no runs allowed.
Larnach and Rodríguez have both been with the St. Paul Saints this year. Larnach played in 79 games for the Twins last season, and Rodríguez has 51 major league starts from his time with the San Francisco Giants.
The Twins play the Dodgers Wednesday afternoon.
