Mariners GameDay — April 11 at Minnesota

The Chicago White Sox host the Seattle Mariners for game two of a three-game series. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-White Sox prediction and pick. Seattle comes into this game (2-3) on the season. They started out winning their first two games but lost their last three to the Minnesota Twins and White Sox. The Mariners’ offense has yet to come alive as they have yet to score more than four runs in a game. The pitching is playing well, however, so there is still some time to put it all together.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO