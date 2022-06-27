ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The Skinceuticals Dupe That ‘Leaves Skin Glowing & Radiant’ Is Just $24 Right Now At Ulta

By Meagan Fredette
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many reasons to love vitamin C serums. The namesake of these products simultaneously aids in collagen production, fades fine lines and reverses hyperpigmentation from sun damage. But while we love the numerous benefits of vitamin C, it is notoriously unstable and can break down into a smelly, unusable serum pretty quickly—which is why we can’t stop talking about one particular product formulated to prevent all that . Can you guess which one? Hint: it’s beloved by basically every celeb out there, from Hailey Bieber to Gwyneth Paltrow.

It’s Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Serum , of course! Points if you got it. Points if you didn’t. We’re all friends here.

In my personal experience, only one other product comes close to the Skinceuticals holy grail: Mad Hippie’s Vitamin C Serum . It includes the same two odor-combatting, life-extending ingredients that Skinceuticals’ celeb-loved serum has, but it’s a fraction of the price. And now, it’s on sale for under $24 during Ulta’s Summer Sale event .

Though it’s a vitamin C serum, this skin fuel has two other star ingredients worthy of noting, since together, the trio forms a seriously impressive treatment. Ferulic acid, a plant-derived antioxidant that protects skin from UV radiation, also helps stabilize vitamin C for maximum penetration into your skin cells. Vitamin E, known as tocopherol, boasts its own antioxidant properties but rounds out vitamin C’s stabilization squad. Since it’s fat-soluble, it can get past that pesky layer of sebum on our skin cells and deliver the helpful ingredients deep into our skin—think of it as vitamin C and FA’s Uber driver.

There’s solid science to back up this trio’s star power. In the 1990s, a dermatology research physician named Dr. Sheldon Pinnell published a groundbreaking study showing that when formulated together in a very specific concentration, vitamin C, ferulic acid and vitamin E work miracles on the skin. Naturally, he formed a skincare company called Skinceuticals to capitalize on his findings and patented that formula—which we now know as the renowned Skinceuticals C E Ferulic with 15% L-Ascorbic Acid serum, and it retails for a cool $169. Yes, science is making our wallets hurt.

Still, you can take advantage of Dr. Pinnell’s discovery thanks to Mad Hippie’s incredibly similar serum .



Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum $25.49 (originally $33.99)


Buy Now

I’ve been using this product for a few years now, and it is (in my opinion), the closest Skinceuticals dupe on the market today. It’s packed with vitamin C, ferulic acid and tocopherol—which, as we talked about earlier, is a skincare starting lineup. While the Skinceuticals serum uses vitamin C in the form of L-Ascorbic acid, the Mad Hippie serum uses a vitamin C derivative called Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate. SAP is a much more stable and less irritating form of vitamin C, and recent research suggests that it may even do a better job of battling acne. It keeps my skin glowing and does an unmatched job of combating my genetic melasma. For me, that benefit is worth its weight in gold.

But don’t take my word for it! The Mad Hippie serum is beloved by Ulta reviewers alike, boasting a near-perfect 4.5-star rating on the site .

“This has been a game-changer in my AM routine for skin brightness and clarity,” wrote one particularly satisfied reviewer. “The final piece in the puzzle… I get compliments on my skin often. Highly recommend. I keep an extra bottle in my cabinet so I never run out.” Another reviewer gushed that they “lost count of how many bottles [they’ve] purchased” and that it helped “hyperpigmentation disappear so quick, and leaves skin glowing and radiant.”

It’s such a standout product and I can’t recommend it enough. Score Mad Hippie’s Vitamin C serum at Ulta for $25.49 , down from $33.99.

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Travis Barker’s Health History Is Complicated—Here’s Why He Was Hospitalized

Click here to read the full article. Sending prayers. After news of his hospitalization, many fans are asking what happened to Travis Barker? The Blink-182 drummer was rushed to Cedar Sinai Medical Center on June 28, 2022, after an unknown health problem. His wife Kourtney Kardashian was seen next to him coming out of the ambulance, and his daughter Alabama posted social media posts asking for “prayers.” This isn’t the first time that the “All the Small Things” musician has been hospitalized. Throughout his career, Travis has undergone medical procedures for various health problems. The drummer experienced accidents and other various...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But There Is A Silver Lining

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve already woken up with a bad mood, you’re not alone. Maybe the cosmos are to blame and you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of June 27 to July 3. Because astrology is all about patterns and cycles, it’s inevitable that eventually, your horoscope would look less than ideal. However, keep in mind that diamonds are built under pressure, and even a challenging time can lead to great things! You might be feeling somewhat overstimulated as this week begins. After all, on June 28, the sensitive and...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
shefinds

Dermatologists Swear By This Serum To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

There are many beauty issues you may encounter as your body ages, from thinning hair to dark spots. One such issue is sagging skin due to a loss of collagen over time. Luckily, there are ways to slow this process and even reverse its effects by tightening your skin—including one serum that dermatologists say every woman who wants to maintain a youthful glow should have in her skincare routine.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to a Powerful Anti-Aging Regimen at 72 Is This Restoring Moisturizer — Now $18 Thanks To Amazon's Early Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 72 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in...
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

Skincare Experts Are Ditching Vitamin C — Because This Is Even Better

There's a reason why everyone's so intrigued by vitamin C in skincare right now. As an antioxidant, the ingredient works to defend skin against the environment (including pollution, which can contribute to dullness and breakouts, as well as UV rays, which speed up the ageing process). Alongside brightening, it boosts collagen and elastin (essentially what makes skin plump) so that skin stays firm and supple.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta#Vitamin E#Skinceuticals#Vitamin A#Dark Skin#Summer Sale
shefinds

These Popular Skincare Products Are Actually Useless On Wrinkles, According To Derms

People invest in high-quality skincare products for a number of reasons. Some want to banish acne forever, some are looking for ultra-hydration, and others want to keep irritation at bay. One of the number one qualities you may be looking for in a product is an anti-aging effect to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and restore a youthful glow. However, while many options promise results in these areas, there are a few so-called “anti-aging” ingredients that you may want to be wary of; derms warn there are several that actually do nothing to help your wrinkles!
SKIN CARE
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us What Vitamin C Does To Our Skin

From serums and oils to moisturizers and sunscreens, Vitamin C has made its way into virtually every type of skincare product under the sun. Whatever you’re looking for, you can likely find an option that contains this ingredient. And with all the hype around it in the skincare sphere, you may have found yourself asking: what exactly does Vitamin C do? As it turns out, the answer is a lot! This water-soluble antioxidant nutrient can do wonders for your skin, especially when it comes to diminishing signs of aging.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Tristan ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ About Khloé Dating ‘Another Man’ After He Cheated on Her With Another Woman

Click here to read the full article. True karma. Tristan Thompson isn’t happy about Khloé Kardashian’s dating life. A source close to the Chicago Bulls basketball player revealed that he’s sulking over the news that his ex-girlfriend is dating other people. On June 25, 2022, an insider close to Tristan told HollywoodLife how the basketball player really feels about his ex. “Of course Tristan isn’t thrilled Khloe is dating again but he knows he doesn’t have a say in the matter. He also knew this day would be coming eventually but he’s trying to not think about it too much. Tristan...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore Swears by This Anti-Aging Serum That Feels Like a ‘Facial’ & It’s 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Drew Barrymore is no gatekeeper when it comes to beauty recommendations. The actress always offers her latest faves, whether it’s a soothing eye cream or TikTok viral lip gloss. But the skincare brand that she can’t get enough of is the cult-favorite Sunday Riley. Barrymore has raved about Sunday’s Riley’s Good Genes more than once on her Instagram. She says that she uses this product up to two times a week at night. The All-In-One Lactic Acid treatment delivers a boost of radiance to your tired skin. It feels like an anti-aging facial when it smooths and refreshes your complexion, thanks to its nourishing formula. This pick-me-up product includes lactic acid, which provides gentle exfoliation for a youthful glow. Sunday Riley’s Good Genes is a little pricey, but the $85 price tag just made it a bit more affordable. During SkinStore’s Fourth of July sale, you can get 20 percent off this celeb-loved product and many others.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, So Let The Good Times Roll

Click here to read the full article. Summer has only just begun and it’s already one giant house party! And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of June 27 to July 3, there’s so much more to come. This week is off to a powerful start, so don’t be surprised if you’re feeling motivated to go the distance! On June 28, you may be in the mood to embrace love, excitement and pleasure. After all, this is when the Cancer sun will square off with larger-than life Jupiter, encouraging you to give yourself whatever...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Serum Leaves Skin ‘Firm & Hydrated’ After 1 Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Our number one skin goal is always a flawless glow, regardless of the season, occasion or latest TikTok trend. We want a filter-like dewy complexion to flaunt everywhere we go, but it’s not always that easy to achieve. There are so many products that claim to give you that glow factor, and we found one that actually delivers on its promises, according to shoppers. Avène’s RetrinAL Advanced Correcting Serum is a lightweight, fast-absorbing serum...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

1 Fact You Probably Didn’t Know About Your Zodiac Sign, As Told By An Astrologer

Click here to read the full article. You might think you know a lot about astrology, but chances are, what you know is just scratching the surface. The wealth of knowledge on the subject is truly infinite, making you an eternal student of the subject. And if you were interested in learning some weird facts about each zodiac sign, you’ve come to the right place! You’ve probably heard the typical stereotypes of each of the signs, such as Taurus being stubborn, Geminis being two-faced and Leo’s being attention-seeking. However, have you ever wondered where these zodiac signs got their reputations from?...
LIFESTYLE
Medical News Today

Collagen vs. biotin for the skin and hair

Collagen is a protein and component in connective tissue in the body, while biotin is a vitamin. Both play important roles in the health of the skin and hair, but it is unclear if either is objectively more helpful for improving their appearance. suggests that taking a collagen supplement may...
SKIN CARE
In Style

60-Year-Olds Say This Organic Cream Is "Miraculous" for Softer, Smoother Skin

Folks, let's give it up for the bees. After years spent trying countless skincare formulas and fancy ingredients, I can say my skin never looks better than when I slather it in bee-made propolis. It gives an undeniable glow, even when my internal stress levels are at an all-time high. Ample internet denizens aged 60 and up agree: Creams like BeeFriendly's Simply Radiant Face and Eye Cream are spectacular.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Elvis Presley’s Net Worth When He Died Might Surprise You—Here’s How His Estate Compares Today

Click here to read the full article. From his humble beginnings in Mississippi, to his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Elvis Presley’s net worth at the time of his death was a fortune fit for a king—especially when we’re talking about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself. However, his net worth at the end of his life pales in comparison to how much the Presley estate is worth today. Up ahead, we’re diving into everything there is to know about Elvis Presley’s net worth, from how much he had in the bank upon his death in 1977, to who inherited his...
MEMPHIS, TN
StyleCaster

Your July Horoscope Says Change Is Coming, So Prepare For A Future That Looks Very Different

Click here to read the full article. There’s never a good time for something life-changing to happen, so keep in mind that the only thing you have control over is yourself! Your July 2022 horoscope is here and the planets are stirring up drama already. It may even feel like you’re at the mercy of the universe, and TBH, you are. You may feel the heavy weight of transformation this month, as the cosmos are adding a *lot* to your plate. Prepare to grow in ways you never imagined, because even the most carefully laid plans mean nothing to the...
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

The Worst Serum Ingredient For Oily Skin, According To A Dermatologist

Having naturally oily skin can make searching for skincare products more challenging in warmer months, as producing more oil is never the goal. With that said, we checked in with a dermatologist and skincare expert to learn more about one serum ingredient that might exacerbate an oily complexion and what type of product to reach for instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dr. Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, MD, PhD, board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor at University of Pittsburgh.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

56K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy