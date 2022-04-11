ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Huge spring game visit for 4-star D.C. defensive end

By Paul Strelow Tigerillustrated.com
Scarlet Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!....

clemson.rivals.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Spun

Quinn Ewers Reveals Why He Transferred From Ohio State

Just a few months ago, former five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers stunned the football world when he decided to transfer away from Ohio State. It didn’t take long before he announced his transfer to play for the Texas Longhorns. Over the past few months, fans have been wondering why he chose to attend Ohio State and then transfer immediately.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
ClutchPoints

Former Georgia Bulldogs starting QB JT Daniels announces transfer destination

The Georgia Bulldogs had a magical season, going 14-1 while defeating Alabama in the National championship game. Led by quarterback Stetson Bennett, the Bulldogs secured their first national title since 1980. However, it’s easy to forget that Bennett didn’t begin the year as Georgia’s starting signal-caller. That title belonged to junior quarterback JT Daniels, who started off the year strong before succumbing to oblique and lat muscle injuries. In Daniels’ absence, Bennett took over and kept the starting job all the way to the title. After the season, Daniels informed the Bulldogs that he would be transferring. On Wednesday, the 22-year-old announced his transfer destination, per Bleacher Report.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
WREG

Hardaway adds grad transfer from Georgia Southern

MEMPHIS – To college hoops and with four players already in the portal and three, if you include Jalen Duren, putting their names in the NBA Draft, Tigers coach Penny Hardaway finally filling one of those holes on his roster Tuesday. Hardaway landing a commitment from fifth year senior transfer Elijah McCarren. McCarren comes to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Rivals Com#The All Access Pass#Tigers#Tigerillustrated Com
earnthenecklace.com

Nicole Baker Leaving WJZ: Where Is the Baltimore Anchor Going?

Nicole Baker has been bringing compelling news stories to Baltimore for almost four years on WJZ. So when she announced she is leaving the station, Baltimore residents were naturally dejected. They had several queries about why Nicole Baker is leaving WJZ and where she is going next. The journalist has answered most of the queries, and fortunately, Baltimore has a few more days of Nicole Baker on WJZ before they bid farewell to this amazing anchor.
BALTIMORE, MD
Watauga Democrat

Quarterback Daniels commits to West Virginia over Missouri

Quarterback JT Daniels committed to West Virginia on Wednesday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported. The former five-star signal-caller visited Missouri and Oregon State, too. Daniels entered the transfer portal Jan. 19 — 12 days before the Feb. 1 deadline to transfer within the SEC without sitting out a season. The former Georgia backup lost his starting job to Stetson Bennett after an injury to open the 2021 season.
COLUMBIA, MO
NBC Sports

Ex-Georgia QB JT Daniels transferring to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is transferring to West Virginia. Daniels made the announcement on Instagram following a weekend visit to West Virginia’s campus. Daniels also had visited Missouri and Oregon State in recent weeks. He is wrapping up undergraduate classes at Georgia and would be a graduate transfer for the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
connect-bridgeport.com

WVU Lands Former Georgia 5-Star QB JT Daniels

ESPN is reporting that the winding collegiate career of quarterback JT Daniels has turned onto a country road. Daniels told ESPN that he's transferring to West Virginia and that he called coach Neal Brown and informed him of the decision Wednesday morning. Daniels was the most notable player remaining in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners make top 5 for 2023 4-star OL Harris Sewell

The Oklahoma Sooners continue to vie for some of the top prospects in the country in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Oklahoma has received several projections for 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Missouri, Cayden Green. Now Oklahoma’s getting good news from the Lone Star State as fellow 2023 offensive lineman Harris Sewell included the Oklahoma Sooners in his top five schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy