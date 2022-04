After making its return to The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse for the first time since 2019, the Montana State Spring Rodeo didn't disappoint as a packed house full of Bobcat fans watched MSU stay on top of the Big sky Region. The Bobcat women took first in both rodeos finishing with 385 points on Sunday, while the men took second in the first rodeo and then finished on top in the second rodeo with 590 points.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO