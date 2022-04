Otto and Greta Lund and younger brother Soren have been making the trip to Whitefish Mountain Resort every weekend to train for ski racing with the Flathead Valley Ski Education Foundation (FVSEF) team for the past several winters. Their persistence has paid off with some outstanding results this year. Over the 2021-22 winter, Otto won four of seven slaloms in the U16 class, three of five giant slaloms, and three of six super-Gs. Greta skied her way onto the podium in the U14 age class nine times with four podiums, including two wins in super-G, one podium in giant slalom, and...

