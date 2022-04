There’s finishing a tournament in style and then there’s what Rory McIlroy did during his final round at the 2022 Masters. McIlroy was on fire all day. He came to the final hole at seven-under. But after hitting his tee shot into a fairway bunker, his approach shot landed in the greenside bunker, leaving a tough up and down for par. Well, it would be tough for most golfers. For McIlroy, the up and down was a non-issue. He just got down, making a birdie to send himself — and the patrons around him — into a frenzy.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO