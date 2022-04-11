EARTH DAY Clean-Up Day

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership and Waste Management will host a Community Clean-Up Day event on Saturday, April 23. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Participants will meet in the Attala County Coliseum parking lot on Highway 12 East. All trash will be brought to […]
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A call for volunteers led to Round Rock neighborhoods getting the help they needed after a tornado destroyed several homes. "My phone has been blowing up since it's happened, and we set up our email address and people have just been coming and its email after email," said Mayor Craig Morgan.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Family Worship Center is planning to go bing this year with an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Family Worship Center playground. Co-pastor Jaimee Hodges said they’ll have a food truck giving out free food, bounce houses, and carnival games. She also said they […]
As temperatures begin to warm up and the snow begins to melt, many people that live in Bozeman are looking forward to getting outside and spending time outdoors. Bozeman is home to a lot of dog owners, and dog parks and trails in the area are heavily used. During the winter, it's difficult to keep up with maintenance in those places due to snow. If you've gone for a hike on any of the trails in the Bozeman area, you've probably noticed a lot of little baggies of dog poop.
Central Point, Or. — Bear Creek Stewardship program is hosting its first clean-up of the year starting on April 23 as part of a statewide effort of the Adopt-a-River programs. “Keeping the trash out of the creek is beneficial to the water quality," said Amie Siedlecki, natural resources technician...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — It was an early start for cleanup crews this morning to clean up the city’s squares after yesterday’s festivities. Parade clean-up is usually a full day's work but this year city officials said they woke up to a pleasant surprise. Savannah city officials said parade-goers did a good job keeping the city clean for yesterday’s festivities and the cleanup effort was significantly easier than in years past.
Earth Day, which is Friday, April 22, should be celebrated, yes, but it also should be a day to learn, ignite conversations, and collaborate with others on climate change. This is a time dedicated to restoration, preservation, brainstorming, and reflection for the year ahead on planet Earth. What can we do to help limit carbon emissions, recycle properly, be mindful of our consumption, or communicate the climate challenge that we are all facing?
The Racine Unified School District Aquatic Center is open and the public is invited to visit the 51,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility. RUSD invites the public to attend the center’s first-ever RUSD Aquatic Center Community Day. The event will take place at the RUSD Aquatic Center located at 7576 Washington Ave....
Comments / 0