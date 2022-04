The Rome College Foundation presented several awards at its recent annual scholarship luncheon. Suzanne Carvelli, president of the Rome College Foundation, presented Nikolina deSouza, a student at Mohawk Valley Community College pursuing a degree in early childhood education, a $1,000 RCF Scholarship. The Rome College Foundation Scholarship, established in 1991, is presented to outstanding students based on academic performance, financial need, community service, motivation for pursuing chosen field of study/career and additional criteria specific to the award.

ROME, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO