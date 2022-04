The Glen Oaks Community College Foundation announces that Susan Louis, professor of nursing, is the 2022 recipient of the prestigious E.J. Shaheen Award for Teaching Excellence. She will be recognized during this year’s commencement ceremony on Friday, May 6. Louis received her MSN and BSN from Western Michigan University, and completed her RN and LPN studies at Kalamazoo Valley Community College. Prior to joining the Glen Oaks faculty in August 2015, she worked over 29 years in...

