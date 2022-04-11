ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Firefighters Battle 2 Small Vegetation Fires Near Santa Barbara Zoo

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor
Noozhawk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters responded Monday afternoon to two small vegetation fires burning in the Sycamore Creek area near the Santa Barbara Zoo. Crews were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. to the fire that was south of the railroad tracks near Ninos Drive, according to Battalion Chief Jim McCoy of the Santa Barbara City...

www.noozhawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Firefighters contain building fire overnight near Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Local fire agencies contained a building fire on Peach Road outside of Greenfield on Tuesday night. No one lived in the building and nobody was injured during the fire, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Quick response time kept the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. Monterey County Sheriff's deputies were The post Firefighters contain building fire overnight near Greenfield appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Barbara, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Accidents
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha firefighters battle structure fire Monday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters battled a structure fire at an auto recycling building Monday morning. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were dispatched at 10:18 a.m. to an auto recycling outbuilding near 60th and Harrison Street. Upon arrival, crews saw thick smoke and noted the structure was fully involved....
OMAHA, NE
WBAY Green Bay

Kiel firefighters battle fire at woodworking shop

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters battled a fire at a woodworking shop in Kiel Thursday morning. At 3:52 a.m., the Kiel Fire Department was called to 707 6th Street for a report of flames coming from a basement window. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames in other basement windows....
KIEL, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mccoy
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Injured Battling House Fire In Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A firefighter was hurt Saturday afternoon while battling a house fire in northeast Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded around 4 p.m. to a fire at a one-and-a-half story home on the 2600 block of Grand Avenue, in the city’s Marshall Terrace neighborhood. Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home’s eaves and chimney. Firefighters discovered that a large and “extremely hot” fire was burning in the basement fireplace, and flames were spreading to the roof. (credit: CBS) Assistant Chief Melanie Rucker said that gas in the attic likely caused a small “flashover” explosion near the top of the chimney. One firefighter was near the explosion and suffered minor burns to their face and neck. Paramedics brought the wounded firefighter to the hospital, where they are expected to recover. All residents were able to escape the fire, and no other injuries were reported. According to Rucker, the homeowner was burning things in the fireplace before the fire started. It’s unclear what exactly was being burned. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials say the damage was mostly contained to the fireplace and chimney.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sacramento

Small Fires Burn In Vegetation Along Near American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several small fires were put out near the American River Parkway on Sunday, said Sacramento Metro Fire. The fire involved three separate fires in close proximity to each other. The largest was around 1/4 acre and the other two were smaller spot fires. No injuries were reported and the causes of the fires are under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KFOX 14

Firefighters put out Union Pacific train fire in Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Union Pacific train caught fire in Santa Teresa, New Mexico Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at the Santa Teresa intermodal facility with the Doña Ana County Fire Department. Emergency fuel was shutoff and electrical power was secured. The fire was...
SANTA TERESA, NM
News On 6

Firefighters Battled 2-Alarm Fire In Southwest OKC

Oklahoma City fire crews battled a two-alarm fire early Sunday morning. The fire was happened at Pro Pallets near South Agnew Avenue and Southwest 25th Street. Authorities said some propane tanks exploded from the fire. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Barbara Zoo#Firefighters#The Zoo#Accident#Battalion#El Escorial#Noozhawknews#Hawks Club
CBS Sacramento

Two Vegetation Fires Burning Near Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Several brush fires have broken out in Grass Valley, the first on Oak Way and the second on Noble Hill Road, said Cal Fire. According to Cal Fire, the fires have enveloped some small vegetation including several bushes and trees. Cal Fire is currently on scene for both fires.
GRASS VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy