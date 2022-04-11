Major West Hills roads to remain closed for days

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said it will take several days as utility, forestry and other crews work to clear power lines, downed trees.

Major roads in upper Northwest and Southwest Portland are likely to remain closed for several days to clear downed trees and power lines, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said following the record-setting April 11 snow storm.

"The first substantial April snow in Portland in more than half a century has felled more than 400 trees across the city, felling power lines and blocking major Northwest and Southwest Portland routes that will remain closed for several days," PBOT said Monday afternoon.

Major roads through the West Hills that were closed on Monday and are expected to remain closed for up to several days include:

• West Burnside Street from Northwest Skyline Boulevard to 24th Avenue

• Northwest Skyline Boulevard from Newberry Road to Germantown Road

• Northwest Skyline Boulevard from West Burnside Street to Northwest Cornell Road

• Southwest Capitol Highway from Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard to Barbur Boulevard

• Northwest Germantown Road from Skyline Boulevard to Bridge Avenue

• Northwest Cornell Road at Miller Road; also from Skyline to NW 25th Avenue for tunnel maintenance

"The Portland Bureau of Transportationis coordinating road closure information and response. When it comes to downed power lines and trees blocking roads, the bureau depends on the efforts of partners who specialize in those emergencies. On Monday, road crews were not able to reach some areas to clear snow and ice because of downed trees and power lines blocking the way," PBOT said.

According to PBOT, other closures in areas with more nearby alternative routes include: North Willamette Boulevard at N Hodge Avenue; Northeast 28th Avenue from Irving Street to Hoyt Street; and Southeast César E. Chávez Boulevard from Main Street to Hawthorne Boulevard.

The count of trees that broke and fell in the Rose City climbed throughout Monday as Portland thawed out from the latest snowfall it's seen in recorded history.

"Our Portland Parks & Recreation, urban forestry crews are responding to more than 200 tree emergencies citywide," said Mark Ross, the public information officer with Portland Parks & Recreation.

Hundreds of branches fell, saturated with spring moisture with some sprouting leaves, leaving more surface area for wet, heavy snow to land. The weight was too much for the limbs to bear and the result crippled the network of roads around the Portland metro area.

When it comes to the city, nearly nothing has been done to identify trees at risk of falling until this year.

In 2020, voters approved a Mill-Levy override to fund a list of projects within Portland Parks & Recreation to fund things, "including safety checks, hazard removal, replacement of damaged trees, and other such work to some trees in PP&R parks and natural areas," said Mark Ross, the public information officer for the department.

"For the first time, we're getting parks levy funds to care for Park trees, and the levy funds will in part go to some of those trees and parks and natural areas to do some proactive maintenance and assessments like that," Ross said.

Storm cleanup for trees in streets is funded by the city's share of the Oregon Gas Tax. Trees fallen in parks are paid for by the City's General Fund.

Storm cleanup itself is likely to take weeks, Ross said. Forestry crews were working throughout Monday to clear trees from city streets and thoroughfares, and in many cases, left behind log piles to get to the next job.

"With dozens and dozens of issues, we want to make sure that those crews are freed up as soon as possible to go to the next emergency. And within a few weeks, they will come back. It could take up to a few weeks for them to remove the wood" Ross said.

Any downed trees that are outside of a private property can be reported to 503-823-TREE (8733). Trees fallen on private property are the responsibility of the property owner.

Updated information on Portland road closures can be found here.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.

{loadposition sub-article-02}