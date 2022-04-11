ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major West Hills roads to remain closed for days

By Jim Redden
 4 days ago
The Portland Bureau of Transportation said it will take several days as utility, forestry and other crews work to clear power lines, downed trees.

Major roads in upper Northwest and Southwest Portland are likely to remain closed for several days to clear downed trees and power lines, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said following the record-setting April 11 snow storm.

"The first substantial April snow in Portland in more than half a century has felled more than 400 trees across the city, felling power lines and blocking major Northwest and Southwest Portland routes that will remain closed for several days," PBOT said Monday afternoon.

Major roads through the West Hills that were closed on Monday and are expected to remain closed for up to several days include:

• West Burnside Street from Northwest Skyline Boulevard to 24th Avenue

• Northwest Skyline Boulevard from Newberry Road to Germantown Road

• Northwest Skyline Boulevard from West Burnside Street to Northwest Cornell Road

• Southwest Capitol Highway from Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard to Barbur Boulevard

• Northwest Germantown Road from Skyline Boulevard to Bridge Avenue

• Northwest Cornell Road at Miller Road; also from Skyline to NW 25th Avenue for tunnel maintenance

"The Portland Bureau of Transportationis coordinating road closure information and response. When it comes to downed power lines and trees blocking roads, the bureau depends on the efforts of partners who specialize in those emergencies. On Monday, road crews were not able to reach some areas to clear snow and ice because of downed trees and power lines blocking the way," PBOT said.

According to PBOT, other closures in areas with more nearby alternative routes include: North Willamette Boulevard at N Hodge Avenue; Northeast 28th Avenue from Irving Street to Hoyt Street; and Southeast César E. Chávez Boulevard from Main Street to Hawthorne Boulevard.

The count of trees that broke and fell in the Rose City climbed throughout Monday as Portland thawed out from the latest snowfall it's seen in recorded history.

"Our Portland Parks & Recreation, urban forestry crews are responding to more than 200 tree emergencies citywide," said Mark Ross, the public information officer with Portland Parks & Recreation.

Hundreds of branches fell, saturated with spring moisture with some sprouting leaves, leaving more surface area for wet, heavy snow to land. The weight was too much for the limbs to bear and the result crippled the network of roads around the Portland metro area.

When it comes to the city, nearly nothing has been done to identify trees at risk of falling until this year.

In 2020, voters approved a Mill-Levy override to fund a list of projects within Portland Parks & Recreation to fund things, "including safety checks, hazard removal, replacement of damaged trees, and other such work to some trees in PP&R parks and natural areas," said Mark Ross, the public information officer for the department.

"For the first time, we're getting parks levy funds to care for Park trees, and the levy funds will in part go to some of those trees and parks and natural areas to do some proactive maintenance and assessments like that," Ross said.

Storm cleanup for trees in streets is funded by the city's share of the Oregon Gas Tax. Trees fallen in parks are paid for by the City's General Fund.

Storm cleanup itself is likely to take weeks, Ross said. Forestry crews were working throughout Monday to clear trees from city streets and thoroughfares, and in many cases, left behind log piles to get to the next job.

"With dozens and dozens of issues, we want to make sure that those crews are freed up as soon as possible to go to the next emergency. And within a few weeks, they will come back. It could take up to a few weeks for them to remove the wood" Ross said.

Any downed trees that are outside of a private property can be reported to 503-823-TREE (8733). Trees fallen on private property are the responsibility of the property owner.

Updated information on Portland road closures can be found here.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.

Highway 224 to reopen after Riverside Fire

No hiking or camping is permitted, but the Clackamas River will be accessible in spots as of May 1. More than a year after the Riverside Fire scorched the forests near Estacada, Highway 224 is scheduled to reopen Sunday, May 1, but those hankering for a hike or weekend camping outing will be disappointed. "May 1, when 224 reopens, there (are) going to be limited opportunities up here," said Benjamin Watts, the West Zone Recreation Program Manager on the Mt. Hood National Forest for the U.S. Forest Service. Watts said some "river access points will be...
ESTACADA, OR
Thousands remain without power Tuesday

Utility crews are making progress restoring power lost during Monday snow stormUtility crews were making headway restoring power knocked out by the rare Spring snow storm that hit the Portland region on Monday, April 11. As many as 100,000 people were without power at some point on Monday as the storm took a toll on both trees and powerlines. Portland General Electric said more than 13,000 customers were still in the dark Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., another 98 Pacific Power customers were reportedly without power, with 79 of them in southern Oregon. In southwest Washington, Clark Public Utilities was working to restore power to more than 1,000 people at 4:30 a.m. More than an hour later, crews have made progress with only 968 customers still without power. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.
PORTLAND, OR
Multnomah Safe Rest Village could be first in Portland

All Good Northwest is tapped to oversee Southwest Portland transitional housing site. A new Safe Rest Village at the Sears Army Reserve Center in Southwest Portland could be the first of six to open in Portland. Portland's Safe Rest Village team says a site plan has been submitted to the city for permitting at the armory near Multnomah Village. Materials and site improvements are still being confirmed, but staff in Commissioner Dan Ryan's office say the goal is to get the 40-pod outdoor homeless shelter up and running in May. "It is likely to be our first...
PORTLAND, OR
Why severe weather shelters didn't open

Multnomah County caught off guard by low temperatures and amount of snow during real April storm.Downtown Portland received 2 inches of snow overnight, but still, Multnomah County's severe weather shelters remained closed. The county said the thresholds requiring the shelters to open were not met. Multnomah County opens its severe weather shelters either when temperatures at the Portland International Airport are 25 degrees Fahrenheit or below, or when overnight temperatures drop below 32 degrees and an inch of precipitation is expected. "Obviously you know, things took a turn last night. All of the worst case things happened together and we...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Three shot in Portland and Hillsboro

UPDATE: Two are killed and one wounded in the latest surge of gun violence in the region.Shootings continued in the Portland region late Thursday and early Friday, with men killed and wounded in Old Town and Hillsboro. The names of the victims were not immediately released. One person was detained. No other suspect information was available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, just after 10 p.m. on April 7, officers responded to a report of a shooting near Northwest Burnside Street and 6th Avenue. They locate a man who had been shot and attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but...
PORTLAND, OR
Woman killed, another wounded in downtown Portland Oregon

The victims were not immediately identified nor was a person that was detailed in the Sunday morning shooting. A woman was killed, another woman was injured, and one person is in custody following a shooting in Southwest Portland last Sunday morning, April 10. The names of the victims and the person detailed were not immediately released. The wounded woman was also taken to a hospital for treatment but is expected to recover. The cause of her injuries was not disclosed. The shooting happened near Southwest Clay and 12th around 10:15 a.m. on April 10, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers...
PORTLAND, OR
Clean & Safe funding for Portland police cut

A majority of the City Council votes to change a contract that has funded additional police services downtown.The Portland City Council voted to cut the downtown Clean & Safe special district funding for police on Wednesday, April 13. The decision came on a 3 to 2 vote, with commissioners Mingus Mapps and Jo Ann Hardesty voting to continue the funding. The vote came after both sides shared concerns about the longstanding partnership after a city audit released in March that said there was little oversight of the privately funded public services. Under the program, downtown property owners pay for services...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Man killed in Eliot neighborhood Monday

The surge of gun violence continues in North Portland late on April 11 with yet another fatal shooting.A man was shot late Monday, April 11, in North Portland and died in a hospital. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No arrests were made and no suspect information was available, either. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 10:09 p.m. Monday, North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting near North Cook Street and Gantenbein Avenue. When they arrived, the officers located an adult male who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died. Homicide detectives responded to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773. Reference case number 22-96746.
PORTLAND, OR
TriMet MAX Red Line service resumes

Weeklong disruption was needed to upgrade tracks near the Gateway Transit Center.Service on TriMet's MAX Red Line returned to normal April 9 following a weeklong disruption while crews worked on a section of the track at the Gateway Transit Center. The construction was part of the $215 million project to extendthe Red Line to the existing Fair Complex/Hillsboro Airport — something TriMet has been planning for years. During the work at the Gateway Transit Center, crews moved a section of the rail, which meant no trains were running on the Red Line from April 2 through Saturday. Shuttles offered service to and from PDX Airport. Trains are now running again, and transportation to the airport has resumed. KOIN News 6 is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.
PORTLAND, OR
Metro rejects initiative to fund homeless shelters

UPDATE: Petition supporters accused Metro of denying democracy after Metro attorney ruling. Metro has rejected the proposed initiative petition that would redirect 75% of its voter-approved homeless services funding to emergency shelters and enforce prohibitions against camping on public property. The initiative is unconstitutional because it is administrative and not legislative in nature, Metro Attorney Carrie MacLaren told Multnomah County elections officials on Friday, April 8, the last day to make that determination. MacLaren also said the petition does not include the full text of the existing code language to be amended, a longstanding Oregon constitutional requirement only recently enforced...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
