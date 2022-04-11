ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri disc golf sweeps National Championship

By By Kenny Van Doren
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

In the past month, Missouri has earned three national titles — freshman Keegan O’Toole in the men’s 165-pound wrestling weight class and club men’s and women’s disc golf. The Tigers propelled their names on social media Saturday, celebrating their 2022 College Disc Golf National Championship titles.

The men’s team entered play at the North Cove Disc Golf Club in Marion, North Carolina, as the best team in the country. The No. 1-seeded Tigers looked to redeem a rough outing in 2021, when they fell out of the top 10 despite being the No. 2 seed.

With a jammed path at the top, Illinois State and Appalachian State sat in front of Missouri in the final round Saturday. A three-stroke deficit looked to be the biggest challenge of the long season, but six straight birdies on the back nine spurred the Tigers into position to bring home hardware.

On 18, Drew Cantrell needed par to secure a title for his Tigers, but he did more than that. Cantrell signed his fifth birdie of the day, completing a three-stroke comeback in the final day of play.

🐯🏆: MIZ-ZOU! Your 2022 College Disc Golf Men’s Division I National Champions, Missouri! That’s a 2022 sweep for the Tigers! #discgolf #collegediscgolf pic.twitter.com/yKCWrfR0Iq — PDGA (@PDGA) April 9, 2022

For the women, they led the pack from Wednesday morning to the final stroke Saturday. Reneae Beasley and Alexis Kerman shared the top spot on the first day of play, but by Friday morning the two had a 10-stroke lead.

The defending national champion, Ferris State, cut the lead to five Saturday, biting at the heels of Missouri. The lead was cut to as low as three strokes on the back nine, but crucial putts from Beasley and a late bogey from Ferris State halted the charging Bulldogs.

What a shot on 18 from the Missouri women to close out the @CollegeDiscGolf National Championship! #discgolf pic.twitter.com/WzmxNGDcJB — PDGA (@PDGA) April 9, 2022

Missouri finished the long week with two titles, following a 2021 season without a top-10 finish or a women’s team competing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Tolton product Parker, MU men's golf secure MU Tiger Invitational wins

Going into the final round of the MU Tiger Invitational on Tuesday in Columbia, Jack Parker held a one-shot advantage over three golfers including Brock Polhill of Wichita State. Eighteen holes later, Parker became the individual champion of the event for the second win of his collegiate career. The Tolton alum finished 13-under 203 after posting a final round 3-under 69. ...
COLUMBIA, MO
Wyoming News

SEC softball weekend recap: Alabama vs. Florida highlights slate

Roughly halfway through the conference schedule, series between SEC teams continue to grow in importance. After this past weekend’s games, the top three teams in the conference standings remain the same, but Arkansas has jumped into the No. 1 spot. Below is a recap of all six conference series from over the weekend. (The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/NFCA poll. These are the rankings each team possessed at the start of its weekend series.) ...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Missouri State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Golf#Golf Club#National Champions#Tigers
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wyoming News

MU freshman Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson waits for his turn

MU freshman Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson waits for his turn Tuesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia. Originally from Iceland, Sigurbrandsson competed as an individual at the MU Tiger Invitational along with two of his teammates, while the five other members of MU men’s golf competed as a team.
COLUMBIA, MO
Wyoming News

Senior Jack Parker led the team

Missouri’s Jack Parker speaks with members of the media after winning the Tiger Invitational on Tuesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne. MU won as a team, too. Parker finished at 13 under after a final-round 3-under 69. The Tigers finsihed at 38 under, 26 strokes ahead of second-place Wichita State.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
KARK 4 News

No. 9 Razorbacks complete 3rd consecutive series sweep over Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It was a record-breaking afternoon at Bogle Park Sunday as No. 9 Arkansas earned its third-consecutive series sweep over No. 17 Auburn, pulling off a commanding 17-4 (5) win.   Senior Hannah McEwen continued her record-crushing senior campaign as she became the program’s all-time runs scored leader (185). Graduate Taylor Ellsworth set a […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

6th ranked Razorbacks blank UAPB twice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 6 Arkansas (25-7) continued its dominance over in-state opponents with a seven-inning doubleheader sweep of UAPB (7-21-1) on Tuesday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks fired back-to-back shutouts against the Golden Lions, including a combined seven-inning one-hitter in their 15-0 win in game one of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Wyoming News

Lexi Dickerson reacts to winning

Lexi Dickerson reacts to winning Collegiate Sportswoman of the Year at the 25th annual Women’s Intersport Network’s Awards Luncheon on Tuesday at Columbia College in Columbia. Dickerson is a pitcher on the Columbia College softball team.
SPORTS
Wyoming News

NU partnering with NIL advisory firm Altius Sports

As the name, image and likeness landscape continues to evolve in college athletics, Nebraska is partnering with another company to help it navigate the path forward. The Athletic Department announced Tuesday a partnership with Altius Sports Partners, an NIL advisory and education firm, becoming the latest in a slew of schools to work with the group. “Their expertise, guidance and creativity will be an important component of Nebraska being a...
LINCOLN, NE
Wyoming News

041322-tuc-spt-hansencol-p3

Former UA and NFL player Brandon Sanders, now the Wildcats' coordinator of football alumni and high school relations, helped bring about 250 former ex-Wildcats back for Saturday's spring game.
NFL
Wyoming News

Greg Hansen: UA coach Jedd Fisch's hires reflect his priority — getting better players on campus

If you search the many video highlights of Georgia’s celebration at January’s national championship football game, you’ll see Cameron Lemons and Kendel Bennett, who were part of the Bulldogs’ recruiting staff the last four seasons. Three months later, Lemons and Bennett were wearing Arizona gear at Saturday’s spring game, newly employed by the Wildcats. They are part of the school’s unprecedented commitment to player acquisition. Is it working? Rivals.com ranks Arizona’s Class of 2022 recruits No. 1 in the Pac-12. ...
NFL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy