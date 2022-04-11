ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri disc golf sweeps National Championship

By By Kenny Van Doren
 1 day ago

In the past month, Missouri has earned three national titles — freshman Keegan O’Toole in the men’s 165-pound wrestling weight class and club men’s and women’s disc golf. The Tigers propelled their names on social media Saturday, celebrating their 2022 College Disc Golf National Championship titles.

The men’s team entered play at the North Cove Disc Golf Club in Marion, North Carolina, as the best team in the country. The No. 1-seeded Tigers looked to redeem a rough outing in 2021, when they fell out of the top 10 despite being the No. 2 seed.

With a jammed path at the top, Illinois State and Appalachian State sat in front of Missouri in the final round Saturday. A three-stroke deficit looked to be the biggest challenge of the long season, but six straight birdies on the back nine spurred the Tigers into position to bring home hardware.

On 18, Drew Cantrell needed par to secure a title for his Tigers, but he did more than that. Cantrell signed his fifth birdie of the day, completing a three-stroke comeback in the final day of play.

🐯🏆: MIZ-ZOU! Your 2022 College Disc Golf Men’s Division I National Champions, Missouri! That’s a 2022 sweep for the Tigers! #discgolf #collegediscgolf pic.twitter.com/yKCWrfR0Iq — PDGA (@PDGA) April 9, 2022

For the women, they led the pack from Wednesday morning to the final stroke Saturday. Reneae Beasley and Alexis Kerman shared the top spot on the first day of play, but by Friday morning the two had a 10-stroke lead.

The defending national champion, Ferris State, cut the lead to five Saturday, biting at the heels of Missouri. The lead was cut to as low as three strokes on the back nine, but crucial putts from Beasley and a late bogey from Ferris State halted the charging Bulldogs.

What a shot on 18 from the Missouri women to close out the @CollegeDiscGolf National Championship! #discgolf pic.twitter.com/WzmxNGDcJB — PDGA (@PDGA) April 9, 2022

Missouri finished the long week with two titles, following a 2021 season without a top-10 finish or a women’s team competing.

KATV

6th ranked Razorbacks blank UAPB twice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 6 Arkansas (25-7) continued its dominance over in-state opponents with a seven-inning doubleheader sweep of UAPB (7-21-1) on Tuesday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks fired back-to-back shutouts against the Golden Lions, including a combined seven-inning one-hitter in their 15-0 win in game one of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
