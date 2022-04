BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' home softball games this week have been relocated to Missoula, according to an announcement from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Originally, MSUB was scheduled to host doubleheaders against GNAC rival Saint Martin's both Friday and Saturday. Instead, the games will be played Thursday and Friday at the University of Montana's softball complex due to a Billings snowstorm that made field conditions at the Yellowjackets' Avitus Group Stadium unplayable.

