The Burke County Sheriff's Office has arrested a juvenile following a bomb threat made at Burke County High School. According to the sheriff's office, deputies, along with the Richmond County bomb squad and the Waynesboro Fire Department, responded to the school after a male caller phoned the high school around 10:10 a.m. and claimed that a bomb would detonate within 10 minutes. ...

BURKE COUNTY, GA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO