Argument ends in shooting, suspect barricades himself in Old East Dallas apartment

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was shot after a verbal fight in East Dallas over the weekend. Two men met around 4:15 p.m. April 10 at 820 N. Fitzhugh Ave.,...

CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect’s Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Asking Public For Help IDing Person Of Interest In Aggravated Assault Case

UPDATE – Detectives canvassed the area and were able to locate video of the “person of interest” in the aggravated assault offense that occurred March 16, 2022, at 2975 Blackburn Street. The video can be found on DPD’s website. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking members of the public for help identifying a man they consider a “person of interest” in a Mar. 16 aggravated assault case. Police said that at about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a call about a woman bleeding in an apartment parking garage at 2975 Blackburn Street. The victim, 31, had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Detectives are not attempting to identify and speak with a person of interest they said was seen earlier with the victim. Dallas Police are asking the public to help identify this man. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Timothy Johnston, #8977 at 214-470-3723 or timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 046061-2022.
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
KSST Radio

4 Women, 1 Man Arrested Following Assault At South Broadway Street Convenience Store

Four women and one man were arrested late last night following an assault at a South Broadway Street convenience store, according to arrest reports. Communications operators just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, dispatched Sulphur Springs Police Officers Zachary Davis and Dustin Green to search for a group of females reported to have been involved in an assault at Joe’s convenience store on South Broadway Street. The suspected were reportedly seen leaving the parking lot in a maroon Ford Explorer.
WTOL 11

Bouncer shot overnight at west Toledo bar, police seeking suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching Friday for a suspect in the early morning shooting of a bouncer at a west Toledo bar. Police are looking for the man who witnesses have said shot the bouncer shortly before 1:30 a.m. after an altercation that began with two people bumping into each other during a St. Patrick's Day celebration at Delaney's Lounge.
WQAD

Homeowner shoots burglary suspect multiple times in Dallas County, according to police

PERRY, Iowa — A man is in the Dallas County jail, charged with burglary, criminal mischief and simple assault. At approximately 10:48 p.m. on Sunday, Dallas County deputies and Perry Police officers responded to 19408 123rd Place in rural Perry for calls about a shooting that had just happened. When deputies and officers got to the scene, they found a man with multiple gun shot wounds. Investigators later identified that man as Hunter Keasey, 22, of Dallas Center, IA.
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
