Virginia Wesleyan Offering Free Online Professional Development Courses to Hampton Roads Residents

Jim Hampton joined S&D Real Estate Services as director of professional development. Jim Hampton is a realtor and mentor at S&D. He was awarded the Lakeland Realtors Association’s Realtor of the Year award in 2021, where he also serves as a director, chairs the Education Committee and serves on the Professional Standards Committee. Hampton had a 36-year career with Flowers Foods as vice president of national accounts. He has earned the Graduate, Realtor Institute designation. He is also the first recipient of the Mentor of the Year award with S&D Real Estate Services. Hampton is actively involved in several local charities, serves on the Investors Committee at the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce and is on the Membership Committee at the Lakeland Country Club.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 18 DAYS AGO