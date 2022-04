With the rapid development of distributed energy resources and natural gas power generation, multi-energy microgrid (MEMG) is considered as a critical technology to increase the penetration of renewable energy and achieve the target of carbon emission reduction. Therefore, this paper proposes a low-carbon economic dispatch model for MEMG to minimize the daily operation cost by considering integrated demand response (IDR) and multistep carbon trading. Specifically, IDR operation includes shifting of shiftable electric load, adjusting of flexible thermal load and cooling load, and it is employed to decrease operation cost. Besides, the multistep carbon trading means that different carbon trading prices correspond to different carbon trading volumes, which is applied to stringently restrict carbon emission. The simulation results show that the proposed model can effectively reduce the carbon emission while greatly decrease the operation cost.

