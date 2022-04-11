Logan recognized as the best performing small city

There was a 2 gun, .22Lr only, shoot on the 8th of April, at the range. Our website, bearriverrifleman.com, has a calendar on it and other interesting things that are going on with the range at this time, to help keep everyone updated. We may have to close the range during working hours, so that equipment can work on getting us more yardage on the North range. As information comes out, we will have a sign at the bottom of the hill to let everyone know. And we will try to have the range back open by 4:30 p.m. each day. This may only be for a couple of weeks, we really don’t have a full update yet, but it will be posted on the website also. There are several events on the calendar and we hope that folks will start to participate more in the future, there are a lot of plans being made, but the future of those will depend on any grants that we will be able to secure. We are also planning a clean up day, so please watch for that date and plan on helping get the range cleaned up.

