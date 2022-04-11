ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan recognized as the best performing small city

By Clarissa Casper staff writer
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milken Institute has recognized Logan as the top economically performing small city in the nation in their 2022 report. This moves Logan’s metropolitan statistical area up one spot on the list from 2021 — it was recognized as the second top performing small city in last year’s...

Herald-Journal

Allen Randy Iverson

Allen Randy Iverson 1/30/1948 - 4/8/2022 Allen Randy Iverson passed away on April 8, 2022 from complications of a traumatic fall. He was born on January 30, 1948 to Norman K and June Nichols Iverson. Randy was blessed to be raised in a strong home with close sibling relationships. His...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Authorpalooza Deemed Success

The Oregon Trail Center in Montpelier buzzed with activity as eleven local and intermountain authors displayed their writing talents at the Authorpalooza on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The event was sponsored by the Bear Lake Arts Council and organized and hosted by council member Tristi Pinkston. Each author has a...
MONTPELIER, ID
Herald-Journal

William McIntire

William McIntire 2/11/1950 - 4/8/2022 Bill McIntire, 72, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at his home. He was born February 11, 1950, in Brigham City, Utah. He is the oldest child of four children to George Marcus and Lillian Caroline McIntire. He was raised in Corinne, Utah. He attended Box Elder High School where he was involved with the wrestling and FFA programs, graduating in 1968. Post High School, Bill went to study diesel mechanics in Denver, Colorado. After he returned, he took on a few different labor jobs until he began his 30-year career with Thiokol Chemical Corporation as a mobile crane operator.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Bohm, Marian Elaine (Hybl)

Bohm Marian Elaine Hybl Bohm 97 Logan passed away April 6, 2022. A graveside service, under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary, will be held Saturday, April 9th in Sandy, UT. A complete obituary can be viewed at www.allenmortuaries.com .
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

■ Rural Route News - April 13, 2022

Life on the west side of the valley is somewhat back to normal now that spring break is history. The kids are back in school and the adults who went tripping have unpacked their bags. Jill and Brent Adams took their family for spring break to southern Utah and a...
FRANKLIN, ID
Herald-Journal

Pound, Marian W.

Marian W. Pound, 92, of Logan, died on April 5, 2022 in North Logan, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 15th at 12 pm in the Canyon Ridge Ward, 1380 East 25 North. There will be a viewing held from 10:30 - 11:30 am. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Cache Valley residents embrace book-sharing through use of Little Free Libraries

Editor’s note: Herald Journal correspondent Cindy Knowles wrote this story about Little Free Libraries as part of an ongoing series called “Cache Valley People.” Before she finished the article, the topic made local news with the vandalism of a little library in Hyde Park. The connection between her story and the vandalism is purely coincidental.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Utah voters will soon be notified of ballot status

Due to a bill originated in Cache Valley and passed in March of last year, Utah voters will be able to track their ballots and receive notifications when their votes are counted starting April 18. Gov. Cox signed H.B. 70, or the Ballot Tracking Amendments, into law on March 16,...
UTAH STATE
