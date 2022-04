The COVID-19-related death toll in Connecticut has hit another dubious milestone as the state contends with a rising infection rate. In its latest update on Thursday, April 14, the state Department of Public Health reported 14 new virus-related deaths in the past week, as the number of deaths topped 10,800, reaching 10,809 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO