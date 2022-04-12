Vance confident ahead of Senate primary

U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance explains why he believes he would win the Republican primary if it were held today during a town hall Monday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

LIMA — U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance lived up to the reputation of the rare candidate who will answer any question that comes his way Monday in Lima.

Vance was peppered with several tough questions during his Town Hall stop at Veterans Memorial Civic Center Monday. One was a follow-up question by Lima Fire Chief Andy Hefner. Hefner questioned Vance after the U.S. Senate hopeful said he believes he would win the Republican nomination if the primary election were held tomorrow.

“Most polls show that you are trailing, [so] my question is do you have some internal poll you are using that makes you believe you would win if the election were tomorrow?” Heffner asked.

Vance says he believes the poll his campaign uses is more reliable than the ones the media shows.

“I believe we would win a close race if it were held tomorrow. But, the election is three weeks away and I’m calling on your support all to push us over the finish line,” Vance said.

Vance preemptively answered another potential query regarding a recent controversial southern border campaign commercial.

“Are you a racist? Do you hate Mexicans?” Vance asks to open the ad. “The media calls us racist for wanting to build Trump’s wall. They censor us, but it doesn’t change the truth. Joe Biden’s open border is killing Ohioans with more illegal drugs and more Democrat voters pouring into this country.”

He parroted much of the advertisement’s claims on Monday and went as far as to invoke his mother, who has struggled with addiction. He feels she would be dead if she had access to the same drugs that are coming across the border today.

“This is what they do. Because I think so much of what is going on with the border crisis, if you talk about it you are accused of being a racist,” Vance said. “We should be able to talk about important issues in this country without being accused of racism. The border crisis isn’t about racism; it’s about loving your country and putting it first.”

Vance says what separates him from other candidates is he takes on all comers.

“I think [it is] the willingness to talk about tough issues and to deal with being attacked by the media. I mean, so many Republicans they get called racist and they run for the hills,” Vance said. “Not me. I’m gonna look at the press. I’m gonna look at the opposition and say, ‘No, it’s not racism to care for your own country to want to protect its borders.’”