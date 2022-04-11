ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati: High School Students Teamed Up To Help Feed Ukrainian refugees

By Don Juan Fasho
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5ofV_0f6I1e9z00

Cincinnati high school students lend a helping hand to help feed Ukrainian refugees.

This friendly competition between Tri-State high schools was held at the Hope Factory at A Child’s Hope International and presented by Chick-fil-A Cincinnati.

Students prepared and packed high-protein meals from Hands Against Hunger. Those meals will then be shipped in a container to Ukrainian refugees.

Participating schools included Clark, Lakota West, Oak Hills, Mason, Mount Notre Dame, Seton and Sycamore. ( Fox19 )

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Island Independent

Career fair helps Northwest students explore post-high school paths

Northwest College and Career Fair took a hiatus, but the event fostering college and career awareness through collaborating with the community has returned. Jeff Paige teaches robotics and computer science at Northwest High School. He served on the team that organized the event. “We had it several years ago, and...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Sycamore, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Mason, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cleveland.com

Mentor at Medina, Avon Lake at Amherst headline the next seven days: What to watch in high school baseball

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With a look ahead to the next week around Northeast Ohio, here are the best high school baseball games on the schedule for April 13 through April 19. ⦁ Mentor at Medina, 5 p.m. Thursday: These Greater Cleveland Conference rivals met last week in Mentor. The Bees walked away with a 1-0 victory, as southpaw Wright State commit Joey Valentine and Jack Geiser combined for a two-hit shutout.
MENTOR, OH
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy