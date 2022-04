Advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning are now being used in the bodybuilding community to help people achieve their fitness goals more easily. Smartwatches and wearables can help you monitor your heart rate and other biometric data to ensure that you're getting the most out of your workout. Virtual reality workout programs allow you to immerse yourself in a virtual world where you can complete your workout without having to leave your home. Augmented Reality is another innovation that has yet to be fully realized within the fitness world.

