BOSTON (CBS) — Torey Krug played his first game against the Bruins in Boston as a member of the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night, and the defenseman certainly made Boston fans miss him. Krug tallied a goal and assist, playing a big part in St. Louis’ 4-2 win over his former team. Boston carried a 2-1 lead into the second period, but Krug knotted things up with a power play goal at the 15:10 mark. After splitting both Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand — no easy task — Krug fired one of his patented wristers from the high slot by...

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO